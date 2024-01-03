Angola Face Cabo Verde in Friendly Match Ahead of African Handball Championship

Luanda — Angola national senior men's handball team face Cabo Verde (African runners-up) Thursday in Gaia (Portugal) in a friendly match ahead of the African Men's Handball Championship (CAN) to be held from 17 to 27 January in Cairo, Egypt.

The two teams faced in 2022 in the quarter-finals of the Championship where Cabo Verde beat Angola 24-23.

In the first two friendly matches played in Portugal, Angola national team coached by Filipe Cruz, beat FC Porto team B 31-21 and 28-24.

Angola are also due to face Águas Santas, ABC de Braga and Povoa from the Portuguese league.

In the last continental championship won by Egypt, Angola finished in eighth place.

In this edition the team is in group D, alongside Tunisia, Kenya and Nigeria.

Here is the list of the players:

(Goalkeeper)

Geovani Muachissengue, Ariel da Silva and Julião Gaspar

(Right winger)

Cláudio Chicola, Otoniel Pascoal

(Left winger)

Evaldo Almeida

(Centres)

Romé Hebo, Valdemiro Paulo and Manuel Nascimento

(Right-backs)

Feliciano Couveiro and Adelino Pestana

(Left-backs)

Declerck Sibo, Edvaldo Ferreira, Mayomona Panzo and Rúben José

(Pivots)

Gabriel Teca, José Chicola and Agnelo Quitongo

