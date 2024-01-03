Tanzania: NGO Seeks to Train 150 Vulnerable Girls On Technical Skills

DAR ES SALAAM: IN efforts to support victims of human trafficking, a non-government organization called 'Daughters of Mary Immaculate' has planned to impart technical skills on 150 young girls this year.

The technical skills will be around areas of tailoring, cosmetics and beauty, cooking as well as Information and Communications Technology (IT).

Speaking with the Daily News, the DMI Tanzania Director Fatima Jacintha noted that the programme aims to empower girls and women, youth development and rehabilitation and prevention of human trafficking and child labor.

She added that the NGO's main goals were to provide technical skills to girls affected by human trafficking, conducting women empowerment programmes, and sheltering people living in difficult lives.

She also assured to continue supporting the human trafficking victims from various regions in the country.

The regions are Kigoma, Tanga, Ruvuma, Dodoma, Simiyu, Rukwa, Njombe, Iringa, Singida, Mwanza, Dar es Salaam, Coast and Kilimanjaro.

"For this year, we have a target to support the human trafficking victims from various regions by enabling them to overcome such incidents so as to live a decent life," she said.

DMI's graduation ceremony conducted in December of every year when the institute awards certificates to surviving victims of human trafficking who successfully completed the 12-month training.

On his part, DMI Public Relations Officer Erick Kimashi revealed that so far, the organisation has assisted several low-income women whereby 57 women's groups with 4,000 members benefited from the training.

During the last year's graduation ceremony, Ubungo District Commissioner Hashim Komba who graced the event advised the girls to form groups to benefit from the council's loans.

The loans aim to empower women, people with disabilities and youth.

He said the loans will help the girls to create self-employments after completing the training at the DMI.