Angolan President Congratulates Cuba for Revolution Anniversary

2 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço on Monday congratulated the Cuban government and people on the celebration of the Cuban Revolution, renewing his wishes for the consolidation of cooperative relations between the two countries.

In a congratulatory message addressed to his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, the Angolan president congratulates on his behalf and of the government, the people and government of the Caribbean country on the celebration of another anniversary of the Cuban Revolution,ANGOP has learnt.

João Lourenço expressed his solidarity with the Republic of Cuba in its struggle to defend its interests and the continued affirmation of its sovereignty, "in whose context we appreciate your efforts to promote progress, development and the social well-being of the Cuban people".

President João Lourenço highlighted the friendship ties that unite the two peoples and countries, "as part of the joint effort that has been made to consolidate bilateral cooperation relations".

The Cuban Revolution was an armed guerrilla movement led by Fidel Castro, which culminated in the overthrow of the dictatorship of Fulgencio Baptista in Cuba on January 1, 1959.

Angola and Cuba have historic political, diplomatic, economic, commercial and cultural ties, based on reciprocal benefits, which date back several decades.

DC/DAN /AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.