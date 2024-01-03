Angolan President Congratulates Cuba for Revolution Anniversary

Luanda — Angolan president João Lourenço on Monday congratulated the Cuban government and people on the celebration of the Cuban Revolution, renewing his wishes for the consolidation of cooperative relations between the two countries.

In a congratulatory message addressed to his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, the Angolan president congratulates on his behalf and of the government, the people and government of the Caribbean country on the celebration of another anniversary of the Cuban Revolution,ANGOP has learnt.

João Lourenço expressed his solidarity with the Republic of Cuba in its struggle to defend its interests and the continued affirmation of its sovereignty, "in whose context we appreciate your efforts to promote progress, development and the social well-being of the Cuban people".

President João Lourenço highlighted the friendship ties that unite the two peoples and countries, "as part of the joint effort that has been made to consolidate bilateral cooperation relations".

The Cuban Revolution was an armed guerrilla movement led by Fidel Castro, which culminated in the overthrow of the dictatorship of Fulgencio Baptista in Cuba on January 1, 1959.

Angola and Cuba have historic political, diplomatic, economic, commercial and cultural ties, based on reciprocal benefits, which date back several decades.

DC/DAN /AMP