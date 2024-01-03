Kenya: KRA Announces Temporary Closure of Itax System for Maintenance

3 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced the temporary closure of the iTax portal for maintenance.

The taxman says that the suspension will start tonight at 8 p.m. and end at midnight.

Its closure is expected to affect registration of new pins, tax return filling, payment slip generation, and ledger account checking, among others.

"Kindly be advised of a scheduled iTax maintenance today from 8PM to Midnight," KRA posted on its X platform.

"We apologize for any inconvenience caused."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.