Kenya: KRA Announces Temporary Closure of Itax System for Maintenance

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced the temporary closure of the iTax portal for maintenance.

The taxman says that the suspension will start tonight at 8 p.m. and end at midnight.

Its closure is expected to affect registration of new pins, tax return filling, payment slip generation, and ledger account checking, among others.

"Kindly be advised of a scheduled iTax maintenance today from 8PM to Midnight," KRA posted on its X platform.

"We apologize for any inconvenience caused."