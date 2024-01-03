Rwanda: Who Is Michael Tesfay, Ethiopian Techpreneur Engaged to Miss Rwanda 2020?

Miss Rwanda 2020 Naomie Nishimwe's engagement to Michael Tesfay has been making rounds of headlines since the lovebirds made it public on January 2.

While Nishimwe is a familiar figure in the showbiz industry, not just because of her Miss Rwanda 2020 crown but also through the ever famous Mackenzies, details about her fiancé, Tesfay, remain relatively low-key.

ALSO READ: Former Miss Rwanda winners congratulate Nishimwe on her engagement

The New Times delves into the background and identity of the Ethiopian techpreneur who won the heart of the beauty queen:

As the founder and CEO of Let's Reason and Bizcotap, two digital platforms focusing on mental health care and professional solutions, Tesfay brings a wealth of experience and innovation to the tech industry.

Born in Toronto, Canada, to Ethiopian parents, Tesfay's passion extends beyond the digital realm. He also enjoys exercising and running to keep his body healthy and fit and, besides, he likes spending quality time with family.

Regarding his educational journey, Tesfay holds a Bachelor's degree in Environment and Health, with a minor in Health Science and Health Geography, from Western University in London, Ontario, Canada. He also holds a Masters of Science in Global Health Policy from the University of Edinburgh, in Scotland.

Before becoming a boss of his own, Tesfay worked at various institutions including Reliance Home Comfort, Western University at which he graduated, and the University of Rwanda.

Tesfay is a Rotarian. When he moved to Kigali in 2021 after completing his studies, he joined the Rotary Club of Kigali Virunga where he actively plays his part in the club's initiatives.

He is currently working closely with the Ministry of Health to set up a Tele-mental health line for Rwandans.

In an interview with The New Times, the techpreneur said, "My love for Rwanda and my fiancée motivates my anticipation of becoming a Rwandan citizen."