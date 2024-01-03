Tunisia: Bizerte - Funding for 33 Agricultural Projects Approved

2 January 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Regional Committee for Granting Financial Benefits in the Agricultural Sector in the Governorate of Bizerte, at its ordinary meeting held recently at the headquarters of the local agricultural development authority (CRDA), approved the financing of 33 projects for a total value of TND 5.6 million, including TND 1.7 million in the form of subsidies.

These projects include the purchase of agricultural machinery and accessories, irrigation equipment, shellfish farming, fish farming, the construction and equipment of fishing boats and the processing of fish products in the region, a member of the authority told TAP.

According to the same source, the volume of agricultural investments approved by the authority in 2023 has reached TND 40 million, including TND 13 million in the form of subsidies, up 24% in terms of investments and 38% in terms of subsidies compared to 2022.

