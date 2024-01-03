Zimbabwe: Freeman Clears Air On Alleged Association With Armed Robbers, Maintains Innocence

Zimdancehall musician Emegy Chizanga known as Freeman appeared before the CID homicide division Tuesday to clarify his association with a killed armed robber, his lawyer has said.

Godfrey Machingura, a robber gunned down last month by police after being involved in a spate of robbery cases, appears to be hovering above Freeman even in death.

Following Machingura's death last month, pictures of Freeman and the deceased widely circulated on social media with questions swirling over the two's relationship.

Freeman's lawyer, Dumisani Mthombeni said his client is innocent and is assisting police with investigations.

Tuesday, Freeman was interviewed by the ClD Homicide over his alleged association with Machingura and was cautioned before his release.

"The case involving Godfrey Machingura generated a lot of public interest after H-Metro published an article last week wherein Freeman's alleged association with the now deceased was discussed. Members of the public expressed their different views.

"This prompted the ZRP to invite him in for an interview to explain himself and clarify his alleged association with the now deceased. Freeman visited Harare Central this morning contrary to some false social media reports that he has been picked up by police. He is currently assisting police with investigations as part of due process. He has been extremely cooperative as an innocent individual that he is," said Mthombeni.

This is the second time Freeman has had to answer his associations with armed robbers.

In 2021 Freeman was also questioned after Charles Chirara was gunned down by ex-cop Joseph Nemasisi in a botched robbery.

Mthombeni told NewZimbabwe.com that Freeman's relationship with Machingura was a professional one with the latter being a musical promoter.

"He only knew Machingura as a music promoter since 2017 when Machingura contacted his management and sponsored Freeman's first music show in Durban.

"Their relationship was purely innocent and he never knew that Machingura was allegedly involved with any criminal activities. The pictures taken with Machingura are not any evidence of criminal conduct but innocent pictures taken with a music promoter. Machingura was taken pictures with many other musicians and music promoters," he said.