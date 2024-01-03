Tunisia: Tozeur - Most Tourism Figures Improve in 2023

Tozeur/Tunisia — Most of the tourism figures in the governorate of Tozeur saw an improvement in 2023, compared to the previous year, local tourism delegate in Tozeur, Adel Sbita, said in a statement to TAP.

Sbita said the number of tourists arriving to the region and staying in hotels and the rest of the tourist units from residences and guesthouses has increased by 28.7%, as the tourist units received 185,622 tourists from different nationalities. Overnight stays also rose 22.3% to 277,067, he added.

He pointed out that the region has recorded an improvement in the number of tourists arriving from various markets. Thus, the number of Algerian tourists was up 117%, Italians up 110%, British up 80%, French up 36% and Germans up 28%.

The domestic market remains one of the most important markets, as the governorate of Tozeur recorded a significant influx of Tunisian tourists, Sbita added.

The month of December saw a slight improvement compared to December of 2022, as hotels recorded a 93% occupancy, especially during the last two weeks, where about 2320 tourists spent the new year's Eve in hotels.