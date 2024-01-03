Tunisia: Tunindex Closes Tuesday's Session Down 0.7 Percent

2 January 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The benchmark index Tunindex closed Tuesday's session down 0.7% to 8,691 points, in a meagre volume of TND 1.7 million, reads Tunisie valeurs' daily report.

STA shares were the biggest gainers after posting a 5.1% rise to TND20.500, with a reduced flow of TND 7 thousand.

BH Leasing shares were among the best performers. Share price rose by 4.3% to TND 3.380 in a low volume of TND 1 thousand. BH Leasing had an exemplary stock market performance in 2023 (+58.1%).

OTH shares were the worst performers. The share price fell by 4.7% to TND 8.500 with trading totalling TND 273 thousand.

CIL shares also poorly performed during this session. The share price slipped 3.1% to TND 18.600, generating only TND 17 thousand. CIL has had a flawless performance over the past year, with a cumulative rise of 48.5%.

SAH Lilas was the most traded share after posting a 0.1% drop to TND 8, feeding the market with TND 324 thousand, i.e. 19% of market flows.

