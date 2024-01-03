Tunisia: Arab Basketball Championship - Semi-Finals - Tunisia Eliminated By Libya 64-70

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian basketball team were eliminated by their Libyan counterpart (64-70), in the semi-final of the 25th Arab Basketball Championship, played Tuesday at the Cairo Olympic Complex.

The national team reached the semifinals after defeating Somalia 95-74, while Libya eliminated Kuwait (87-76).

In the finals, scheduled for Wednesday, Libya will face the winners of the other semi-final between Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, while Tunisia will play the placement match for third place.

The 24th edition of the Arab Basketball Championship played in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) was won by Lebanon for the first time in its history, after beating Tunisia in the final (72-69).