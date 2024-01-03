Algeria: New Year 2024 - President of the Republic Offers Best Wishes to Algerian People

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune offered Sunday evening his best wishes to the Algerian people on the advent of the new year 2024, underlining that Algeria "has made great strides to achieve development in different sectors."

"We are today bidding farewell to the year 2023 which was rich in achievements and during which our beloved country has made great strides to achieve development in different fields," said President Tebboune.

On this occasion, the President of the Republic called on the Algerians to "continue the efforts, everyone at his level, to raise our country to higher ranks, so that the year 2024 will be full of achievements that will pave the way for our country to position itself among the developed countries."

President Tebboune wished a good year and offered his best wishes for health and well-being to all the Algerian people and the members of the national community abroad.