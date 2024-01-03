Tunisian Nacer Khemir Wins Turkey's Necip Fazil Kisakurek Awards

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian filmmaker and artist Nacer Khmir was granted Turkey's Necip Fazil Kisakurek Awards 2023 (international category). Ten more prizes were awarded to Turkish artists.

The prize was handed over to the Tunisian artist by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan who chaired the ceremony on Sunday evening.

The awards, bearing the name of the late Turkish writer and poet Necip Fazil kisakürek, are intended to preserve the cultural legaly of the Turkish writer.

Nacer Khemir boasts a tremendous talent in filmmaking, painting, sculpture and calligraphy. His films mainly include the Wanderers of the Desert, Bab'Aziz and Whispering Sands.