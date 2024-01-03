Angola: Lunda Cokwe King Advocates a National Carnival Parade

28 December 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Saurimo — The King of Lunda Cokwe, Mwatxissengue Wa Tembo also known as "Lukhassa João", on Thursday in the city of Saurimo, Lunda Sul Province defended the need for a national carnival parade to promote the habits and customs of the peoples that make up Angola.

This parade should bring together the best carnival groups from each province and be held on a rotating basis, with priority given to the country's capital.

Speaking to ANGOP as part of the preparations for the 2024 carnival edition, the king suggested that the winners of the provincial editions should move up to class A, a competition of the best, capable of truly rescuing the cultural identity of the people, adding that this will help change the paradigms that influence people's coexistence.

He recommended setting up schools to train young people in dance, making musical instruments and singing.

In this regard, he called on young people to preserve traditional dances, including txianda, mucopo, xissela and ulengo, candoa, muhango, txicaba, muia, among others. JW/OHA/MRA/DOJ

