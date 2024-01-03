Tunisian Dinar Appreciates Against Us Dollar

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Dinar appreciated against the US dollar, trading at TND 3.059 on December 28 compared with TND 3.111 on the same date last year, monetary and financial indicators released Tuesday by the Central Bank of Tunisia (French: BCT) show.

The national currency also strengthened against the Japanese yen with JPY 1,000 trading at TND 21.730 in comparison with TND 23.012 one year earlier.

A depreciation against the euro was reported with the Tunisian Dinar trading at TND 3.309 at the end of December 2022 against TND 3.401 by late December 2023.