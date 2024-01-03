Tunisian Dinar Appreciates Against Us Dollar

2 January 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Dinar appreciated against the US dollar, trading at TND 3.059 on December 28 compared with TND 3.111 on the same date last year, monetary and financial indicators released Tuesday by the Central Bank of Tunisia (French: BCT) show.

The national currency also strengthened against the Japanese yen with JPY 1,000 trading at TND 21.730 in comparison with TND 23.012 one year earlier.

A depreciation against the euro was reported with the Tunisian Dinar trading at TND 3.309 at the end of December 2022 against TND 3.401 by late December 2023.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.