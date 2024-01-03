East Africa: Over 120 Passengers From Mbita Rescued After Ferry Develops Mechanical Problem On Lake Victoria

Kisumu — More than 120 passengers were rescued at the Mbita terminal in Homa Bay County after being stranded in Lake Victoria for close to five hours on Tuesday.

The ramp of the ferry operated under Mbita Ferry Services developed a mechanical breakdown.

The ferry was transporting passengers from Mbita town to Lwanda Kotieno in Siaya County.

The ramp refused to fold up after the vessel took off about some 20 metres away from the terminal in Lake Victoria sending panic to the passengers.

The passengers remained stranded in the lake as the water vessel operating officials strived to rectify the situation.

The ferry also carried at least 13 motor vehicles.

According to Mbita Ferry Services manager Bernard Siro, they realized that the ramp developed a mechanical breakdown as they were taking off from the terminal.

"One of the chains used for controlling the ramp broke down and could not allow it to fold up," Siro said.

After unsuccessful attempts to rectify the fault, Siro says they were forced to bring another ferry to enable the passengers to continue with their journey.

"I can confirm that all the passengers were rescued, motor vehicles removed and taken to another ferry before we proceeded with their journey.

"The ill-fated ferry was dragged to the terminal after all rescue operations were complete. There was no casualty during the incident and all passengers travelled safely afterwards," he said.

He announced that the ferry with the faulty ramp will not be allowed to operate until it is rectified.