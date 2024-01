Spokesman for the Ministry of Labour Abdel Wahab Khedr asserted that a decision to apply the minimum wage rate in the private sector to become 3,500 per month instead of 3,000 is in line with directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The decision is meant to offer care and support for workers, Khedr said in a phone-in with Egypt's Channel One Tuesday.

MENA