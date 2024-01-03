Ethiopia: 'Prosperity Awaits Brics in 2024' - Experts

Addis Ababa — Russia takes over the BRICS presidency on Monday, with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia beginning to participate fully.

Sputnik Africa discussed with experts the direction the expanded bloc will take under the Russian presidency in 2024.

The 16th BRICS summit in 2024, chaired by Russia, which aims to lead the bloc toward a new model of world order, is poised for prosperity, political scientist Ruhollah Modabber, told Sputnik.

"Russia's intention to implement its program in 2024 will bring BRICS closer to a new model of world order. Initiatives in the field of science, food security, infrastructure and medicine are being discussed within the BRICS framework, and prosperity awaits BRICS in 2024," the expert noted.

He added that Russia adheres to the principle in its foreign policy, and therefore, today many countries want to join BRICS.

Moreover, the bloc provides a platform within which countries in the Global South can interact, Modabber opined.

The expert explained that BRICS today is not only focused on economic cooperation, but is also "changing the world order."

This year's BRICS summit in Russia could spark discussions about increasing the group's influence through greater cohesion among the new BRICS members, Prof. Patrick Bond, Distinguished Professor and Director of the Centre for Social Change, University of Johannesburg, said.

In addition, the expert, commenting on the bloc's prospects for this year, expressed hope that BRICS expansion will continue, including through the incorporation of African countries.

He pointed out that African countries need to move more coherently to have a free trade bloc and to have more economies of scale as a trade bloc.

The government of Ethiopia has expressed readiness to play a constructive role in promoting peace and prosperity as a new member of the BRICS family in collaboration with all its members.

Guided by its long-held principles and rich history of multilateralism, the statement issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that "Ethiopia remains committed and ready to play a constructive role in promoting peace and prosperity as a new member of the BRICS family in collaboration with all its members."