Somalia Rejects Ethiopia-Somaliland MOU, Recalls Ambassador to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — Somalia has rejected the MoU signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland granting Ethiopia access to the sea in return for international recognition for Somaliland. It has also recalled its Ambassador to Addis Abeba, Abdullahi Warfa "for consultations."

Following an emergency meeting on Tuesday morning, Somalia's Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, issued a statement condemning Ethiopia's decision to sign the MoU as a breach of Somalia's territorial integrity, and labeled the actions "null and void". Somalia considers Somaliland as one of its regions.

PM Barre further expressed Somalia's commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty, expressing intolerance for any encroachments on its land, maritime, or airspace, the Somali national television reported.

According to VOA Somali journalist Harun Maruf, "Somalia also urged the UN Security Council and the African Union to convene an emergency meeting on Ethiopia's actions," it has also urged UNSC, AU, Arab League, OIC and regional organizations to support Somalia defend its territorial integrity and pressure Ethiopia to return to international norms."

State media SONNA quoted Prime Minister Hamza as saying that Somalia is determined to "protect their sovereignty" and said that "no one could violate any part of Somalia's land, sea and air."

In addition to the emergency cabinet meeting, Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has also addressed the Federal Parliament where he spoke Somalia's "territory is inviolable and non-negotiable, and that no one can or will surrender any part of it," state media further said.

Yesterday, Ethiopia signed a historic MoU with Somaliland to "secure access to the sea and diversify its access to seaports." The MoU was inked by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland's President Muse Bihi Abdi during the latter's state visit to Ethiopia.

The official readout highlights that the MoU aims to serve as a framework for a multisectoral partnership, strengthening security, economic, and political ties between Ethiopia and Somaliland. It also outlines the pathway to enhance their political and diplomatic relations.

Ethiopia views the MoU as a reaffirmation of its principled position to advance mutual interests through reciprocal cooperation, marking a significant step for regional integration in the Horn of Africa. Additionally, Ethiopia sees this agreement as instrumental in enhancing its role in maintaining peace and security in the region.