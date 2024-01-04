Congo-Brazzaville: Congo - Will Tshisekedi's Reelection Ease Concerns?

From bustling Kinshasa streets to war-torn eastern villages, the DRC navigates a delicate dance between hope and skepticism. Many call for development amid unfulfilled promises as Felix Tshisekedi secures a second term.

The Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) said on Sunday that the incumbent President Felix Tshisekedi had secured more than 73% of the vote in the country's December 20 election -- versus around 18% for his nearest challenger, businessman Moise Katumbi.

The DRC's Constitutional Court is expected to announce definitive results on January 10.

In the meantime, the news of a likely second term in office for Tshisekedi triggered a mixture of optimism and apprehension amongst Congolese -- but a deeper analysis revealed a nation grappling with a burning desire for change.

Many Tshisekedi supporters, such as Merveilles Kaleka, a student in Kinshasa, believe that a second term will allow him to build on the foundation laid during his first five-year term.

"I feel the joy because he has returned for a second term. He is going to do more than what he did before," Kaleka told DW.

Paul Tshishimbi, a businessman, echoed Kaleka's sentiments -- but emphasized the need for improved governance and efficiency.

"Tshisekedi already knows the flaws that existed before. In this second term, he will see how to organize himself," Tshishimbi said.

Other Congolese suggested that Tshisekedi should harness the potential of the country's youth.

"He has been given the second term, but we want him to be able to work with young people," Jean-Robert Kabeya, a teacher, told DW.

Economic challenges

Dorcas Tampia, a university graduate in Kinshasa, pointed out that many Congolese who are concerned about the fragile state of the Congolese economy want a fiscal revival and new jobs.

"In the first term, we understood that he found the country in chaos. It's time to get your act together," Tampia said, adding that more work ultimately leads to a stronger economy.

What about the fighting in eastern DR Congo?

Meanwhile, there are major concerns in the east of the country, particularly in North Kivu province, the epicenter of an ongoing conflict where M23 rebels control certain areas.

People who have been displaced by the fighting want to return to their villages.

"At home, we farmed. If peace returns, we could go home, life could change," Jacqueline Sendugu, an internally displaced woman living in the Bulengo camp, told DW.

Adding to citizens' concerns is a simmering discontent amongst opposition leaders in the DRC.

Martin Fayulu, an opposition candidate, has called for the election to be nullified.

"Everyone knows that Tshisekedi cannot under any circumstances win the election," Fayulu said.

Fayulu's position is given credence by the independent joint vote-monitoring mission of Congo's Catholic and Protestant Churches (CENCO-ECC) which reported over 60% of polling stations experienced interruptions, raising questions about the integrity of the results.

But the election results have been given the thumbs-up from some prominent politicians -- including Gentiny Ngobila, governor of DRC's capital Kinshasa, who says the results are what was to be expected.

"More than 90% of voters in Kinshasa voted for candidate number 20 [Felix Tshisekedi], Ngobila said, adding that the result is therefore no surprise.

"If you're against it, you're welcome to do so, but for us, it's a clear victory," Ngobila said.

Calls for rerun

Fayulu is not the only opposition leader expressing discontent.

Moise Katumbi, a prominent challenger to Tshisekedi, and other opposition leaders have demanded a rerun of the elections, and are threatening to take to the streets.

Some of their followers have also expressed their discontent with the election's outcome, and willing to hearken to this call. "Tshisekedi must go," one of them told DW in Kinshasa.

But Congolese government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya has urged them to wait for the complete results and contest them in court if necessary.

Katumbi's team has, however, refused to pursue legal avenues to challenge the election results. They allege that state institutions actively favored the incumbent, rather they are indicating a desire to take to the streets.

The buck stops with Tshisekedi

The eyes of the Congolese and the rest of the world are on the Constitutional Court -- which will validate the provisional results on January 10 -- determining the path forward for the DRC.

The onus would then fall squarely on Tshisekedi's shoulders.

He would have the responsibility to not only navigate the political minefield of a contested election, with potential for street protests - but also deliver on the promises that secured him a second term.

Addressing the concerns of supporters like Bilonda and Tshilumba, tackling the economic anxieties voiced by Tampia -- and prioritizing the restoration of peace in restive regions like North Kivu -- will define his legacy.

Edited by: Keith Walker