Angola's First Gold Refinery to Be Completed This Year

3 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The first gold refinery in Angola, which is being built in the Viana Industrial Park in Luanda, will be completed later this year (2024), the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino Azevedo, said on Wednesday.

The infrastructure, whose first stone was laid in June 2022, is the result of the Angolan Executive's commitment to promoting the country's mineral value chain, capitalizing on the prospecting, exploration, transformation and commercialization operations of these resources.

Speaking during the New Year's greetings ceremony, the minister assured that the sector will restructure stalled projects and develop gold refining capacity.

The country's first gold refinery is an initiative of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, through Geoangol, a company owned by Endiama, expected to employ more than 80 workers.

In addition to this venture, Angola has 28 gold projects, of which 20 are in the prospecting phase, eight with exploration titles.

In 2021, 1,137 ounces were extracted, of the 7,500 projected, representing an execution of 13.82 percent, according to data from the Office of Studies, Planning and Statistics of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas.

The country's gold subsector has an investment of $62.9 million dollars, of which $48.6 million in exploration and $14.3 million in prospecting. JAM/QCB/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.