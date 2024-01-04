South Africa: Rumours of Thabo Mbeki's Death Are Greatly Exaggerated

analysis

Former president Thabo Mbeki is alive and well, contrary to online reports that he has died. Mbeki is in good health, according to his foundation.

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation has rubbished reports claiming the former president died after a short illness.

Mbeki's name was trending in the country on Wednesday afternoon after a report on a site called The Nigerian Voice. Other seemingly satirical sites, also apparently originating in Nigeria, carried the fake news story.

An unknown person edited the former president's Wikipedia page and included the information that he had died on 2 January 2024.

"The Thabo Mbeki Foundation is aware of recent, unfounded reports circulating on social media regarding the health of the Patron of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation," said Anga Jamela, the foundation's spokesperson.

"We categorically deny these reports and wish to assure the public that President Mbeki is in good health. We urge caution and responsible engagement with online information, particularly during a time when misinformation can spread rapidly."

Jamela said the foundation appreciated the concerns and asked people to rely on official channels for accurate information about Mbeki's wellbeing and activities.

The fake news also reached Mbeki's home town in the Eastern Cape but was quickly dismissed.

Statement Regarding President Thabo Mbeki's Health pic.twitter.com/vfIJ9BpRjY-- Thabo Mbeki Foundation (@TMFoundation_) January 3, 2024

This is not the first time Mbeki...