Kenya: Nairobi County Goes Cashless in Revenue Collection

4 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has taken a significant step in modernizing revenue collection by announcing a strict "No Cash" policy.

Addressing the public at City Hall Annex on Wednesday, where he recently inaugurated the Customer Service Center and has been actively involved in assisting both the Revenue Collection and Customer Care teams, Governor Sakaja emphasized the importance of transitioning to a cashless system.

"I want to inform all Nairobians that, from now on, we will not be accepting any cash payments. If any member of my revenue team requests payment in cash, please report them to 0738 041 292, and we will take immediate action. Legitimate County staff members will not ask for cash payments. Furthermore, enforcement activities will commence in February. No staff member is authorized to enforce any collections this month. We are using this month as a transition period to fully implement the Unified Business Permit (UBP) system," stated Governor Sakaja.

The cashless policy is also aimed at taming rampant corruption at the county government.

"The Nairobi City County Government has adopted a strict "No Cash" policy for revenue collection. We urge our customers to make payments through the Nairobi City County Government Revenue collection accounts upon receiving their invoices. Payments can be made through:

Cooperative Bank, account name: Nairobi City County Revenue Collection, account number: 01141709410000.

Equity Bank, account name: Nairobi City County Revenue Collection, account number: 1770279910476.

USSD Number: *647#.

Revenue payers are also encouraged to visit the NairobiPay e-service Portal (www.nairobiservices.go.ke), City Hall Annex Customer Service Centre offices, or any Sub-county Finance offices for further clarification."

This cashless policy marks a significant move towards modernizing revenue collection methods and ensuring transparency in the process.

