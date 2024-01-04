Zimbabwe: Haulage Truck Wheel Dislodges, Knocks Dead Medical Doctor Walking On Roadside

3 January 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

A young medical doctor stationed at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital was this Wednesday knocked dead by a wheel that came off a passing haulage truck.

The freak accident, which claimed the life of prominent Dr Tinotenda Madzima (30), has shocked citizens from the farming town situated 115km northwest of Harare.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident through a post on X.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police reports a fatal road traffic accident involving a Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital Government Medical Officer, Dr Tinotenda Madzima (30) which occurred on 03 January 2024 at about 0700 hours at the 116-kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road.

"The doctor was walking along the road when he was hit on the back by a wheel that had dislodged from a Scania haulage truck which was traveling towards Harare. The victim died on the spot," said Nyathi.

The doctor's demise comes just hours after a police officer from Marondera traffic section was Monday fatally knocked down by a loose wheel that had come off the trailer of a passing haulage truck.

The victim only identified as Constable Mirongo reportedly died on the spot, at the 51-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.