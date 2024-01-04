Zimbabwe: Haulage Truck Wheel Dislodges, Knocks Dead Medical Doctor Walking On Roadside

A young medical doctor stationed at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital was this Wednesday knocked dead by a wheel that came off a passing haulage truck.

The freak accident, which claimed the life of prominent Dr Tinotenda Madzima (30), has shocked citizens from the farming town situated 115km northwest of Harare.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident through a post on X.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police reports a fatal road traffic accident involving a Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital Government Medical Officer, Dr Tinotenda Madzima (30) which occurred on 03 January 2024 at about 0700 hours at the 116-kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road.

"The doctor was walking along the road when he was hit on the back by a wheel that had dislodged from a Scania haulage truck which was traveling towards Harare. The victim died on the spot," said Nyathi.

The doctor's demise comes just hours after a police officer from Marondera traffic section was Monday fatally knocked down by a loose wheel that had come off the trailer of a passing haulage truck.

The victim only identified as Constable Mirongo reportedly died on the spot, at the 51-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road.