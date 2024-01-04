Ethiopia Launches Major Project to Combat Deforestation, Boost Coffee Production

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian government, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF), has officially launched a major project to tackle deforestation, promote forest restoration, and integrate sustainability into the country's coffee value chains and food systems.

The project will be implemented under the theme "Preventing Forest Loss, Promoting Restoration, and Integrating Sustainability into Ethiopia's Coffee Value Chains & Food Systems" (FOLUR).

Minister of Planning and Development Fitsum Assefa, inaugurated the project today at the first FOLUR Project Steering Committee Meeting held in Addis Ababa.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting the minister said "The Ethiopian government is determined to take large-scale tree planting through our Green Legacy and landscape management actions, while efforts are ongoing to develop the integrated land use policy and planning."

Recognizing Ethiopia's rich coffee heritage and diverse landscapes, Fitsum highlighted the challenges posed by deforestation and land degradation, further intensified by climate change and population pressures.

These issues strain the country's natural resources and livelihoods, particularly in coffee-producing areas, she added.

"The FOLUR project is a crucial step in addressing these complex challenges," the minister emphasized. "It will contribute to the development of the national land use policy, the national forest sector development program, and the comprehensive Ethiopian coffee strategy, while improving coffee livelihoods, supporting the Green Legacy initiative, and aligning with the Climate Resilient Green Economy (CRGE) strategy and the updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC)."

The FOLUR project is expected to have a significant impact, aiming to: Adopt the National Integrated Land Use Policy, avoid 7,288,195 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions, improve livelihoods for 440,000 households, restore 10,500 hectares of unproductive coffee gardens, Restore and manage 60,000 hectares of dry and moist Afromontane Forest and bring 2,031,502 hectares of land under improved land use practices.

"The successful implementation of the FOLUR project requires effective coordination and collaboration among all stakeholders," Fitsum emphasized. "Today's steering committee meeting marks a crucial step in that direction, bringing together key partners to discuss the project's next steps and ensure its successful implementation."

In her remarks, the UNDP Deputy Representative to Ethiopia, Charu echoed the project's alignment with Ethiopia's climate resilience efforts.

She further highlighted FOLUR's contribution to addressing global deforestation and improving livelihoods, underscoring its importance for a sustainable future.

FOLUR stands as a testament to Ethiopia's commitment to environmental sustainability and its vision of building a prosperous and resilient future for its citizens. By working together, the government, partners, and local communities can ensure the success of this initiative and contribute to a healthier planet and a thriving coffee sector in Ethiopia.