Malawi: Nankhumwa Succumbs to Supreme Court Ruling, Ponders Next Political Move

Former Vice President (South) for the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Kondwani Nankhumwa, recently outsmarted by his law professor boss, Peter Mutharika, says has reluctantly welcomed the Supreme Court ruling which has dismissed an application challenging his removal from the party position.

In a statement issued soon after the ruling, Nankhumwa says he will soon announce his next political direction.

The remarks come just hours after Supreme Court Judge, Dorothy NyaKaunda Kamanga threw out an application in which he was challenging his removal from the position of vice President of the party.

Others are former secretary general Grelzelder Jeffrey, and former director of women Cecilia Chazama.

In the statement, Nankhumwa says while he may not agree with the outcome of the case, he accepts the court's decision.

"In due course, I will will share my strategic political direction and the next steps in my journey.

"Currently, I am actively engaging in consultations with various stakeholders.

Nankhumwa, Jeffrey, Chazama, and Zomba Chisi legislator Mark Botomani have since been summoned to a disciplinary hearing at Golden Peacock in Lilongwe on Thursday morning.