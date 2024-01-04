Malawi: Salvation for All Ministries Appeals to Churches to Assist the Needy

Salvation for All Ministries International has appealed to churches, organisations and well-wishers to assist the needy.

The ministry's father and founder Apostle Clifford Kawinga made the appeal when he donated food items worth K65 million to over 2 000 underprivileged and the elderly in Traditional Authority Chiwaula's area in Malawi's capital Lilongwe.

"It should be a collective responsibility to help the people. As a church, let's hold our hands together. We have the capacity to do that. Malawi is going to change and as believers let's keep our hope and push things and we will make it," he said.

Commenting on their donation, Apostle Kawinga said they donated as an embodiment of Jesus Christ love's for the needy.

He said: "We have preached the word of God that will sustain their spiritual lives for a long period of time and we have also donated some relief items as we all know what the country is going through on the economic front.

"We need to demonstrate whatever we preach, which is the love of Christ. I always urge everyone that sharing is loving and that whatever little we have we need to share with others."

He then urged churches and other institutions to take help the government.

Apostle Kawinga, who is also a businessperson, said the items were bought with money sourced from members of the Salvation for All Ministries International.

On his part, Traditional Authority Chiwaula was thankful to the ministry for the donation.

"We have killed two birds with one stone, both on spiritual and physical life. We are very grateful for what Apostle Clifford Kawinga has done. This shows the love the Apostle has on people in this country, and we encourage those that are in position to share with the needy," he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Kilinesi Chibwe said the donation will go a long way in lessening the burden. We are lacking a lot in our daily needs and this donation will ease part of our problems, and we are very grateful," she said.

Among others, Apostle Kawinga owns Creck Hardware and bought SA Cold Storage from the Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia.