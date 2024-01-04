Angolan Olympic Committee President Rules Out Possibility of a New Term

Luanda — The president of the Angolan Olympic Committee (COA), Gustavo da Conceição, is unwilling to run for another term as director of the country's sports institution.

According to the former basketball player, who this year is serving his second term, the time has come to make room for other COA staff, who have management skills and experience, for Olympic purposes, in statements to Radio 5.

He added that he spent many years directing the COA and that he feels a duty to pass on the opportunity to other competent people, who can bring new ideas to the body. Despite this, the leader explained that he still has vigor and is prepared for other challenges in sports management.

"I have been on the Olympic Committee for a long time and I think that at this moment, the institution already has a group of staff, people and leaders with different experiences. So, there will be no leadership problems," he said.

The former player of the National Team and Clube 1º de Agosto, argued that in the COA executive committee there are people with enough experience, skills and training to take on the position.

"My duty is fulfilled and I look forward to new challenges, without leaving aside the possibility of running for president of 1º de Agosto, the club where I founded the basketball team. It is my favorite club and I will be able to contribute to restoring its mystique and greatness", he stressed.

The COA, founded on February 17, 1979, had Augusto Teixeira (1979/1980), Germano Araújo (1981/1992) and Rogério Silva (1993/2004) as presidents. WR/VAB/DOJ