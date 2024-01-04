Angola: Defense Minister Presides Over Central Act of Martyrs' Day

3 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — The Minister of National Defense, Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland, João Ernesto Dos Santos 'Liberdade', on Thursday will preside over the central political act for Martyrs' Day of colonial repression, celebrated on January 4th, in the municipality of Xá-muteba, Lunda Norte province.

According to the program of the event, the minister arrives in the early hours of Thursday in the municipality of Xá-muteba, coming from Malanje by land.

The political event will be preceded by a ceremony of laying wreaths at the tomb of the unknown, in which members of the local government, the Defense Minister's delegation, ecclesiastical entities, among others, will participate.

The revolt of peasants in the Baixa de Kassanje region against the Portuguese colonial regime, on January 4, 1961, in the former Portuguese-Belgian company of Cotonang, in Malanje, as well as the beginning of the armed struggle, on February 4 of the same year, promoted the achievement of National Independence, on November 11, 1975. HD/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.