Angola: Defense Minister Presides Over Central Act of Martyrs' Day

Dundo — The Minister of National Defense, Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland, João Ernesto Dos Santos 'Liberdade', on Thursday will preside over the central political act for Martyrs' Day of colonial repression, celebrated on January 4th, in the municipality of Xá-muteba, Lunda Norte province.

According to the program of the event, the minister arrives in the early hours of Thursday in the municipality of Xá-muteba, coming from Malanje by land.

The political event will be preceded by a ceremony of laying wreaths at the tomb of the unknown, in which members of the local government, the Defense Minister's delegation, ecclesiastical entities, among others, will participate.

The revolt of peasants in the Baixa de Kassanje region against the Portuguese colonial regime, on January 4, 1961, in the former Portuguese-Belgian company of Cotonang, in Malanje, as well as the beginning of the armed struggle, on February 4 of the same year, promoted the achievement of National Independence, on November 11, 1975. HD/DOJ