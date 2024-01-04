Kenya: President Ruto Holds Talks With Sudanese Paramilitary Leader Dagalo

Nairobi — President William Ruto has held talks with the Sudan's Rapid Support Forces Leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, in State House, Nairobi.

In a statement on his social media page, Ruto said their discussions focused on the conflict in Sudan and how warring factions can come together and agree to negotiate a way out of the raging political disagreement.

President Ruto expressed confidence that the ongoing Intergovernmental Authority on Development talks "should bring about a political settlement that would effect a lasting peace in the country."

General Dagalo's meeting with President Ruto in Nairobi comes amid international pressure to cessation of hostilities against civilian populations.

The United States, United Kingdom and Norway singled out attacks by Hemetti-led RSF in West, Central and South Darfur in a joint statement on November 17.