Angola: General State Administration Focus On Combating Corruption in 2024

2 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The General Inspectorate of State Administration will prioritize, this year, the fight against corruption to provide better and transparent management of public assets, the inspector general Ângelo de Barros Tavares said Tuesday.

Ângelo Tavares said that within the inspection contribution, the institution will continue to monitor irregularities in public and private institutions at it has worked hard to identify public institutions and companies that carry out illegal acts.

"Thanks to this work, in the month of December, we managed to save hundreds of millions of Kwanzas and tens of millions of dollars from the State coffers", the inspector said.

the inspector spoke of the need to improve working conditions for staff, in view of the recently approved special career regime and remuneration, underlining that the institution will continue working to ensure that public institutions abide by the law and adequate management and respecting essential management principles.

