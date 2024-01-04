Angola: Rural Commerce Enables 2,513 Tons of Products Flow in Angola

Ondjiva — The Integrated Rural Trade Development Program (PIDCR) made possible the flow of 2,513 tons of varied products from different provinces of Angola namely, Cunene, Huíla, Namibe and Benguela to domestic markets in 2023.

Speaking to ANGOP, the director of the Office for Economic and Integrated Development of Cunene, Felisberto Hisimongula, vegetables, fruits, cereals, tubers, sugar cane, among others were the most transported products to the main consumption centers in the South region.

Felisberto Hisimongula highlighted the importance of the PIDCR in the flow of diversified products, which previously spoiled in agricultural fields, allowing more consumption of national production.

According to Felisberto Hisimongula, the program plans to distribute more 3,000 vehicles all over the country to help the flow of products and support the construction of rural warehouses in large production centers.