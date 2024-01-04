Angola: Rural Commerce Enables 2,513 Tons of Products Flow in Angola

2 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ondjiva — The Integrated Rural Trade Development Program (PIDCR) made possible the flow of 2,513 tons of varied products from different provinces of Angola namely, Cunene, Huíla, Namibe and Benguela to domestic markets in 2023.

Speaking to ANGOP, the director of the Office for Economic and Integrated Development of Cunene, Felisberto Hisimongula, vegetables, fruits, cereals, tubers, sugar cane, among others were the most transported products to the main consumption centers in the South region.

Felisberto Hisimongula highlighted the importance of the PIDCR in the flow of diversified products, which previously spoiled in agricultural fields, allowing more consumption of national production.

According to Felisberto Hisimongula, the program plans to distribute more 3,000 vehicles all over the country to help the flow of products and support the construction of rural warehouses in large production centers. FI/LHE/QCB/CF/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.