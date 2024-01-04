Angola: Electrification Project At Final Stage in Northern Angola

Caxito — The demining works for the implementation of the electrification project covering Triangle of Dembos and Nambuangongo in Angola's northern Bengo province has reached its final stage, the local governor Maria Antónia Nelumba has said.

The project is expected to demine 252 kilometers of the route where the energy transmission towers will be launched for the municipalities of Bula Atumba, Dembos, Pango Aluquém and Nambuangongo.

The electrification project will include 170 kilometers of 60 and 30 kilovolt lines, supplied by the Mabubas dam.

Budgeted at AKz 63 billion kwanzas, the Spain-funded project will prompt the progress and development of the four municipalities it covers and that currently depend on gasoline and diesel to generate power. CJ/IF/CF/AMP