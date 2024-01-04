Angola: Electrification Project At Final Stage in Northern Angola

3 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Caxito — The demining works for the implementation of the electrification project covering Triangle of Dembos and Nambuangongo in Angola's northern Bengo province has reached its final stage, the local governor Maria Antónia Nelumba has said.

The project is expected to demine 252 kilometers of the route where the energy transmission towers will be launched for the municipalities of Bula Atumba, Dembos, Pango Aluquém and Nambuangongo.

The electrification project will include 170 kilometers of 60 and 30 kilovolt lines, supplied by the Mabubas dam.

Budgeted at AKz 63 billion kwanzas, the Spain-funded project will prompt the progress and development of the four municipalities it covers and that currently depend on gasoline and diesel to generate power. CJ/IF/CF/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.