Angola: Social Assistance Program Benefits Over 50.000 Households in Southern Angola

Moçâmedes — Over 57.646 families were registered in southern Namibe province in 2023 by the Social Support Fund (FAS), with the aim to receive aid provided by the Social Cash Transfer Program (Kwenda), the head of the Social Development Institute, Nayole Araújo told ANGOP.

According to Nayole Araújo, due to bureaucratic aspects, the monetary transfers are being made every six months for each family.

Speaking to ANGOP, he said that 6.025 families in the municipality of Virei and another 22,155 in the Bibala region had been registered and paid.

She said another 38,160 families have been registered and paid in the municipality of Camucuio.

"The municipality of Tômbwa covered 10,681 families in 2023 and are waiting for their respective transfers," she said.

According to Nayole Araújo, the program covered four municipalities in the province and their respective communes.

In Namibe province, Kwenda has made more than 3 billion kwanzas available since 2021. VR/FA/OHA/DAN/AMP