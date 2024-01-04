Angola: Malanje Regional Hospital Needs Pathological Anatomy and Microbiology Specialties

3 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — Malanje Regional Hospital in Angola, needs specialists in pathological anatomy and microbiology, which has hampered the diagnosis and treatment of certain diseases, the general director, Elsa Fortes has said.

Pathological anatomy permits the examination of cells and tissues, while microbiology studies aspects related to micro-organisms, including structure and function, genetics and molecular biology, among others.

According to Elsa Fortes, the situation is already being solved by the provincial government and solutions are expected to be reached this year, as efforts are being made to hire technicians and create lacking services.

Malanje Regional Hospital is a secondary level unit with a capacity for 400 beds and provides services in surgery, general medicine, orthopedics, otorhinolaryngology, stomatology, ophthalmology and clinical psychology, among others.

The health unit has a workforce of 1.055, so currently has 597 technicians, including nurses, doctors and administrative staff. NC/PBC/DAN/AMP

