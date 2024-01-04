Angola's Petro Football Team Run Pre-Competitive Training in Portugal

Luanda — Angola's Petro de Luanda football team (national champions) will spend a pre-competitive training period in Portugal in the next few days, following the domestic championship mid-season break, a source of the club told ANGOP.

Angola's domestic competition has been interrupted due to the participation of the country's national football team in the Africa Cup of Nations to take place from January 13 to February 11, in Côte d' Ivoire.

The resumption of the domestic competition the Angolan Football Federation said will depend on the performance of the squad in the continental competition.

Petro de Luanda provided four players to the national team, namely Kinito, Tó Carneiro, Eddie Afonso and Gilberto.The team is currently in second place, with 17 points, in the competition led by Kabuscorp do Palanca with 21pts.

WR/FN/CF/AMP