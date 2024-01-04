Angola: Moxico Government Focus On Completing Unfinished Projects

Luena — The Moxico government will give priority to the completion of unfinished social projects that have been stopped for several years, the provincial governor Ernesto Muangala said on Monday in the city of Luena.

Moxico province has several projects on hold, including the Medium Polytechnic Institute in the Alto Luena neighborhood, the Comandante Kwenha primary school in the centre of the capital city, with capacity for 5,400 pupils, the primary school in the Tchifuchi neighbourhood, with a capacity of 19 classrooms, and a Mother and Child Centre in the city of Luena, whose construction work has been interrupted due to financial difficulties.

Within the scope of the Integrated Municipal Intervention Plan (PIIM), out of a total of 139 projects, 71 have been completed and 31 have been stopped, while other are in progress.

Speaking to the press, the governor predicted 2024 as a year of hard work to ensure the region's development.

With regard to the roads, he was optimistic with the starting of the works of the 250 National Road (EN 250), which will link the regions of Luena and Munhango in the Province of Bié (156 kilometers), Luena and Léua-Cameia (101 kilometers) and Luzí, Cassamba and Cangamba with over 200 kilometers.

The provincial governor presented plans for the construction of water supply systems in the municipalities of Léua, Luau and Alto Zambeze.

Moxico is an Angolan province made up of the municipalities of Moxico, Camanongue, Léua, Cameia, Luacano, Luau, Alto Zambeze, Bundas and Luchazes.

It has a population of 994,053 inhabitants, of whom 506,837 are women, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE). LTY/TC/YD/MRA/DOJ