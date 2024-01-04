Angola: Over 2000 Hectares Made Available for Self-Directed Construction in Eastern Angola

3 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Menongue — At least 2.300 hectares of land will be allotted this year in Menongue municipality, Angola's eastern Cuando Cubango province for self construction, the local administrator José Ernesto da Silva said.

According to the local administrator, at least 600 plots of land will be distributed in the Tucuve land reserve, 700 in Vioto and 1,000 in the Mupambala reserve, adding that the machinery for this is already being assembled.

The administrator expressed his disgust at public property that have been vandalized and the illegal activity of some companies dedicated to collecting, buying and selling iron material.

He underlined that these companies not only collect scrap metal and ferrous material, but also destroy public property by collecting crosses from cemeteries, vandalizing bridges and paralyzed construction sites.

According to the administrator, the traditional authorities are also making the same complaint, since some areas that were abundant in iron material were used as reserves to make their work tools, such as axes, hoes and other means of daily use. MSM/FF/PLB/DAN

