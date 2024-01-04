Angola: Local Authorities in Central Angola Reinforce Investments in Energy, Drinking Water

Matala — The municipal administration of Matala, in Angola's central Huíla province said it has increased investment in health services, energy, water, basic sanitation and support for farming, through the resources it receives from the Poverty Combat Program.

Currently drinking water reaches more than 55,000 people, while energy reaches 125,000 people, however, the goal is to double these figures by the end of the year.

In health and education, projections point to the placement of another health unit and a school in each commune.

The Matala administration receives 25 million kwanzas from the Finance Ministry monthly under the scope of the Program to Combat Poverty, which is invested in sustainable actions.

According to the local administrator, Miguel de Paiva Vicente, the reinforcement of the agricultural and farming sector will provide sustainable development for the municipality in addition to providing support for families and the acquisition of improved cattle for breeding.

Matala municipality is 180 kilometers east of Lubango city and the second most populous in Huíla province, after the capital (Lubango).