Angola: Musician Elias Dya Kimuezo Honoured On His Birthday

Luanda — The Angolan musician Elias Dya Kimuezo also known as the "King" of the Angolan music, was honored on Tuesday, in Luanda, on the occasion of his 88th birthday, celebrated today (02 January).

The tribute was an initiative of musician Fiel Constantino (Didi), in coordination with other artists, family and friends of the king.

The tribute included a get-together lunch and was attended by the MPLA's Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, and the municipal administrator of Kilamba Kiaxi, Naulila André, the latter who delivered a photographic frame in recognition of the municipality.

The event, held at the King's residence, located in the Nova Vida Project, included the performance of several songs by Elias Dya Kimuezo, such as "Pangue Iami" and "Kalumba", among others.

Born on 2 January 1936 in the Marçal neighbourhood, Luanda province, Elias José Francisco, began his artistic career in 1950 with the group "Ginásio" as a composer. In 1956, he appeared as an interpreter and drummer in the Kizomba group in the municipality of Sambizanga.

At that time, Elias Dya Kimuezo founded the musical group Dikundus, made up of factory workers, of which he was the lead singer.

Elias Dya Kimuezo was named the King of Angolan music by the Angolan Information and Tourism Centre. He stands out for his natural way of singing in the national language, Kimbundu.

