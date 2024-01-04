Angola: Musician Elias Dya Kimuezo Honoured On His Birthday

2 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan musician Elias Dya Kimuezo also known as the "King" of the Angolan music, was honored on Tuesday, in Luanda, on the occasion of his 88th birthday, celebrated today (02 January).

The tribute was an initiative of musician Fiel Constantino (Didi), in coordination with other artists, family and friends of the king.

The tribute included a get-together lunch and was attended by the MPLA's Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, and the municipal administrator of Kilamba Kiaxi, Naulila André, the latter who delivered a photographic frame in recognition of the municipality.

The event, held at the King's residence, located in the Nova Vida Project, included the performance of several songs by Elias Dya Kimuezo, such as "Pangue Iami" and "Kalumba", among others.

Born on 2 January 1936 in the Marçal neighbourhood, Luanda province, Elias José Francisco, began his artistic career in 1950 with the group "Ginásio" as a composer. In 1956, he appeared as an interpreter and drummer in the Kizomba group in the municipality of Sambizanga.

At that time, Elias Dya Kimuezo founded the musical group Dikundus, made up of factory workers, of which he was the lead singer.

Elias Dya Kimuezo was named the King of Angolan music by the Angolan Information and Tourism Centre. He stands out for his natural way of singing in the national language, Kimbundu.

FM/OHA/MRA/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.