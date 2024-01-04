Angola: Lubango Prepares Over 2,000 Lots for Directed Self-Construction

Lubango — Two thousand and 30 land plots for directed self-construction will be distributed, starting in the second half of this year, to an equal number of families, in the land reserve of the commune of Arimba, by the Municipal Administration of Lubango.

The information was given to ANGOP today, Tuesday, by the municipal director of Infrastructure, Spatial Planning and Housing of Lubango, Fábio António, as part of the announcement of the urbanization and subdivision process in the reserve, made by administrator Lisender André, last December.

The director said that it is an area of 300 hectares, and that, in the first phase, the size of the plots varies from 600 to 1,000 square meters, which will reduce the pressure on youth to access home ownership through directed self-construction.

Fábio António emphasised that the plan includes lots for educational, health, security, commerce, leisure and sports infrastructures.

He added that in addition to the urban plan for the Arimba land reserve, with a total area of 504 hectares, including the 300 in this first phase, there is another in Caculuvar with more than 1,000 hectares, which are intended for urbanisation.

The municipality of Lubango, capital of Huíla province, has an estimated population of 1,051,775. EM/MS/MRA/DOJ