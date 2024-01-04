Mozambique: Overloaded Truck Destroys Bridge in Nampula

3 January 2024
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — A truck, overloaded with timber, caused the collapse on Monday of a metallic bridge over the Muririmue river, between the districts of Mogovolas and Moma in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula.

According to a report in Wednesday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias', the driver's mate, whose name was not given, died when the truck crashed off the bridge.

The driver has been taken to the Mogovolas district police command, while legal procedures are under way to hold the owners of the cargo responsible for the accident. They will be charged with violating the rules for crossing bridges in the province.

Since there is currently no water in the river bed, people are able to walk under the bridge. Cars have been able to ford the river bed further downstream - but that will be impossible if it starts raining, which is quite likely, since this is the rainy season.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.