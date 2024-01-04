East Africa: Statement of the IGAD Executive Secretary on the Recent Developments in Relations between the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) and the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS).

press release

The Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu expresses deep concern regarding recent developments in relations between the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) and the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS). IGAD is diligently monitoring the situation and recognises the potential implications for regional stability.

Given the circumstances, the Executive Secretary urges IGAD leaders to be seized, and appeals to the two sisterly countries to collaborate towards a peaceful and amicable resolution of the situation, upholding the shared values that unite the IGAD family.

IGAD remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting peace, stability, cooperation, and regional integration.