Mozambique: Prime Rate Falls After Six Months of Stability

3 January 2024
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The prime rate, which is responsible for loans and other credit operations in the financial system, has fallen from 24.1% to 23.5%, a reduction of 0.60 percentage points, according to a Mozambican Banking Association statement.

It means that the reference rate for bank loans, to be applied during the month of January, has fallen by 0.60 percentage points.

"From the previous 24.10%, the Reference Rate for the Mozambican Financial System is now 23.50%, of which 17.30% is the Single Index, calculated by the Bank of Mozambique; and 6.20% is the Cost Premium, calculated by the Mozambican Banking Association', reads the note.

According to the statement, "the Prime Rate of the Mozambican Financial System is the single reference rate for variable interest rate credit operations and results from the sum of the Single Index and the Cost Premium.'

This rate, the note explains, applies to credit operations contracted between credit institutions and financial companies and their customers, plus a margin (spread) which will be added to or subtracted from the Prime Rate, depending on the risk analysis of each specific credit category or operation.

The first quarter of last year was the period with the lowest reference rate, when it was 22.60%.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.