Ethiopia: IGAD 'Diligently Monitoring' Developments Between Ethiopia, Somalia - 'Recognizes the Potential Implications for Regional Stability'

The Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu "expresses deep concern regarding recent developments" between Ethiopia and Somalia" the regional block said in a statement this afternoon.

IGAD's statement came one day after Somalia has rejected a "historic" MoU signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland granting Ethiopia access to the sea in return for international recognition for Somaliland. Somalia has also recalled its Ambassador to Addis Abeba, Abdullahi Warfa "for consultations."

IGAD said it was "diligently monitoring the situation and recognizes the potential implications for regional stability" but made no reference of the MoU between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

Furthermore, the regional bloc said that given the circumstances, Dr. Workneh "urges IGAD leaders to be seized, and appeals to the two sisterly countries to collaborate towards a peaceful and amicable resolution of the situation, upholding the shared values that unite the IGAD family."

In a statement last night, the European Union (EU) said it "would like to remind the importance of respecting the unity, the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia pursuant of its constitution, the Charters of the African Union and the United Nations. This is key for the peace and stability of the entire Horn of Africa region."