Ethiopia-Somaliland MoU Expedites Aspirations of African Forefathers for Regional Integration

Addis Ababa — The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland on Monday would contribute to the realization of the aspiration of African forefathers for regional integration, a senior diplomat said.

Foreign Affairs Standing Committee Member at the House of People's Representatives, Ambassador Dina Mufti told the Ethiopian News Agency today that African forefathers had set objective to integrate Africa when they formed the former OAU.

"There are a lot of similarities between Ethiopians and its neighbors. There are similarities in terms of population, culture, languages, religion and traditions. So there is an intention, plan and objective that our forefathers had set themselves when they formed organizations such as AU which was the preceding of OAU to integrate Africa on the basis of the similarities."

In this regard, Ambassador Dina stated that the recent agreement made between Ethiopia and Somaliland is part of this process.

The deal inked by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Muse Bihi Abdi is intended to serve as a framework for the multi-sectoral partnership between the two sides and paves the way to realize the aspiration of Ethiopia to secure access to the sea and diversify its access to seaports.

"This will in fact hasten integration of the region as well because the economic cooperation, military cooperation, socio-economic cooperation, cultural cooperation between the neighboring countries would fasten and enhance the integration of the region as well. So, the recent agreement signed between Ethiopia Somaliland would contribute to this very big objective."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Somalia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ambassador Dina said the agreement between the two sides is made as per the principle of "Give and Take", which would also pave the way to strengthen regional cooperation.

Furthermore, the senior diplomat pointed out that the MoU is exemplary as it ensures mutual development without harming others.

Ethiopia is the second most populous country in Africa with fast economic growth, he said, adding that the intrinsic linkage of economic growth with import and export trade clearly demonstrates that the issue of ports is existential to the wellbeing of country's economy.

Hence, the peaceful efforts being carried out by the Government of Ethiopia to gain access to sea should be taken as a positive move that must be supported by all, Ambassador Dina stressed.

The MoU on securing access to sea and diversifying seaports is part of the effort of the country to defeat poverty that has strong relation with the national security of Ethiopia.

Therefore, the senior diplomat emphasized that an attempt to disrupt the efforts of Ethiopia to extricate itself out of poverty tantamount to belittling the national interest of the country.

According to him, safeguarding the national interest of Ethiopia is not only the responsibility of the government but all citizens of the country.

The senior diplomat finally expressed his hope that the economic cooperation made would enhance peace instead of conflict.