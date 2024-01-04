Kenya: Veterinary Board Shuts Down Agrovets Caught on Tape Selling Controlled Drugs to Heroin Addicts

3 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Officials from the Kenya Veterinary Board today cracked down on agrovets caught on tape selling controlled veterinary drugs to heroin addicts in Nairobi.

The exercise was led by the body's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mary Agutu.

It comes after an expose by NTV revealed that some agrovets were selling tranquilizer drugs meant for animals, such as horses, to addicts.

The closed outlets include Nairobi Veterinary Center and Wakulima Mashinani Store.

Kenya has lately been battling with growing drug abuse cases, especially among the young, with the coastal region taking a lead in the use of polydrugs (the use of combined psychoactive substances), according to a recent report by NACADA.

The Coast region also has a prevalence of 34.4 percent of heroin use, which is higher than the national average of 18.2 percent.

