Ethiopia: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Briefs Resident Diplomats in Ethiopia On Recent MoU With Somaliland

3 January 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ministry of Foreign Affairs has given briefings to heads of diplomatic missions based in Addis Ababa on Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Partnership and Cooperation between Ethiopia and Somaliland today.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for Partnership and Cooperation has been signed on Monday between Ethiopia and Somaliland that would allow cooperation in social, economic, political and military fields.

In his briefing, the National Security Advisor of the Prime Minister, Ambassador Redwan Hussein stated that the MoU will allow Ethiopia to diversify its options regarding access to the sea and ports, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Furthermore, Ethiopia will have an important role in peace and security of the region in tandem with ensuring its survival, he noted.

Minister of Justice, Gedion Temothewos stated on his part that the MoU is not only about access to the sea or port but it also includes the vast areas of cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, technology, agriculture, and tourism.

Advisor of the Prime Minister on Foreign Policy, Ambassador Taye Atske Selassie on his part stated that Ethiopia advocates peaceful means in accessing the sea and gain ports.

