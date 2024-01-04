Ethiopia: Efforts Underway to Further Explore Job Opportunities to Ethiopians Abroad

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Labor and Skills in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication Service hosted an awareness creation training for media organization representatives today.

Attended by dozens of media representatives, the meeting served as a platform between the ministries and media institutions to exchange information on the activities of the Ministry of Labor and Skills and the role of media.

Labor and Skills Minister, Muferiat Kamil on the occasion presented overview of the ministry's activities and future plan pointing out the crucial role the media could play in the sector.

The ministry has been undertaking institutional reform, skills development and job creation that align with domestic and regional plans, she noted.

More than 144, 000 jobs were created abroad in the past Ethiopian Fiscal Year, the minister stated, adding that efforts are underway to expand and diversify destinations.

To bridge the service gap and recognizing the vital role of accessibility, she indicated about the establishment of 2,200 one-window service centers across districts in the country.

These centers offer 13 essential services, streamlining processes and making vital government assistance readily available to citizens.

However, she acknowledged the need for further outreach, as only 500,000 individuals have utilized these centers in the past five months, a far cry from the 20 million target.

Government Communication Service State Minister Kebede Desisa recognized the ministry's initiative to engage with the media and its commitment for providing information to the media.

He emphasized that job creation is not solely the responsibility of the Ministry of Labor and Skills, but a national imperative demanding the collective effort of every institution, including media organizations.

He underscored the critical role media plays in raising awareness, promoting understanding, and ultimately contributing to Ethiopia's development journey.

In this regard, the reforms the ministry of Labor and Skills has been undertaking are critical to solve major socio-economic challenges and sources of instabilities, Kebede pointed out.

The media institutions have to play a positive role in creating awareness byy fulfilling their responsibility to contribute to the development of the country, the state minister stressed.

This joint effort signifies a renewed commitment to transparency and media inclusivity within the ministry, paving the way for a more informed and engaged public, ultimately contributing to Ethiopia's aspirations for job creation and economic growth.