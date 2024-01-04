Angola: New Vat Collection for 20 Basic Food Products Already in Force

3 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The new collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) at five percent, for 20 categories of widely consumed food products, came into effect from this month (January 2024).

The Act was approved by the National Assembly, last November, in a proposal by the Angolan Executive to reduce this tax from 14 to 5% on basic food products.

For the province of Cabinda, VAT was reduced from 2 to 1%, taking into account the special regime in force in that Angolan region.

The VAT reduction applies to products such as fresh and frozen pork, beef, goat, lamb meat and its offal, frozen and dried fish, chicken thighs, condensed and powdered milk, margarine, eggs, beans, sweet potatoes and reindeer potato.

It also requires a reduction in cassava and yams, corn grains, wheat grains, millet grains, soybeans, sugar, salt, corn flour, cornmeal, wheat flour, meat sausages, bread, cooking oil, mineral and table water and soap.

From the perspective of the Executive, which presented the legislative initiative, the reduction in VAT will increase the purchasing power of families, contribute to food security and macroeconomic stabilization.

The Proposed Law that Amends the Value Added Tax (VAT) Code was requested in an urgent process by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, as Holder of the Executive Power, under the terms of the Constitution of the Republic and the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly. OPF/AC/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.