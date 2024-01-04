Angola: Namibe's Agricultural Production Increases to Over 500,000 Tons

Moçamedes — Agricultural production in Namibe province increased by 148 percent, from 223,000 tons in 2022 to 555,115 tons in 2023, the director of the Provincial Office of Agriculture and Forestry, Zonza Puissa, said today.

Speaking to ANGOP, the director said that in the 2023 production, vegetables accounted for about 68.5 percent.

According to Zonza Puissa, the increase in production results from the incentives that the Government has given to farmers, with the free supply of inputs, agricultural means and their training.

'This year production was positive, with emphasis on vegetables such as tomatoes, onions, peppers, cabbages and eggplant. Cherry groves and tubers were also harvested, among other products', he said.

According to the official, 82,911 hectares have been prepared for the current agricultural campaign, with the involvement of 48,125 families.

Zonza Puissa said that more than a hundred groups of farmers were included in the field schools, where they were trained in agriculture, livestock and reforestation.

He said that the Government's intention is to make producers autonomous, in order to contribute to food self-sufficiency in the province.

"We are producing all kinds of sweet potatoes and we multiply the variety of seeds at the agricultural experimental station. We distribute it to farmers, associations and cooperatives," he said.

As for egg production, the official indicated that of the 3 existing aviaries only one is fully operational, the others are being restructured.

He said that a total of 3 million and 50 thousand eggs were produced during 2023, adding that the agricultural development program allowed the distribution of 15 thousand chicks so that communities can contribute to increasing production.

Regarding meat production, the source said that of the 4,969 head of cattle, goats and pigs, 257,446 tons of meat were produced for domestic consumption.